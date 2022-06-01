8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Reading now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Following a relegation scare during the 2021/22 Championship campaign, Reading will be striving to avoid a repeat of what happened last time out.

The Royals eventually finished four points above the drop zone, with Paul Ince managing to steer the Berkshire outfit out of harm’s way.

Tasked with what appears to be a sizeable rebuild at The Select Car Leasing Stadium, Ince will be diving in at the deep end when it comes to recruitment, with lots of decisions being made already, with other decisions yet to be made.

The Royals have already lost a real creative threat in John Swift, with the talismanic figure in Berkshire arriving at West Brom on a free transfer.

Whilst we wait and see what happens this summer at The Select Car Leasing Stadium, here, we take a look at eight transfer scenarios that could play out at Reading now the second tier campaign has come to an end…