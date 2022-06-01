8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Portsmouth now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Portsmouth may be under some pressure during the summer transfer window, having fallen somewhat short of expectations during the 2021/22 season.

A tenth place finish in the League One table meant that Danny Cowley’s side missed out on a place in the play-offs, and with it a shot at promotion to the Championship.

That is something that Pompey will once again be looking to put right next season, so they will have to get their business right in the transfer market, to ensure they have a squad capable of doing that.

Of course, that means there is plenty that Portsmouth will have to address in the best way possible, both in terms of recruiting new signings, and managing the volume and identity of players leaving the club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight transfer scenarios that could play out at Portsmouth over the course of this summer, right here.