8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Plymouth Argyle now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Plymouth Argyle‘s 2021-22 campaign was a positive one for the most part, but it had a very difficult ending.

With the club going into the final day sitting inside the play-offs, MK Dons inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Argyle, which would see them fall outside of the top six.

In the end, Plymouth finished seventh in the final League One standings, three points behind sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

With that being said, it is an important summer ahead for Steven Schumacher and his side.

Recruitment can make all the difference at this level of football, and Argyle must do everything they can to bring the right additions to Home Park ahead of 2022-23 – particularly with a number of players potentially set to leave the club,.

With the play-offs now behind and us and the 2021-22 season officially concluded, we thought we’d take a look at some transfer scenarios that could play out down in the south west this summer.