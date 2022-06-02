8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Oxford United now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Oxford United will be looking to push on in League One later this year after missing out on a place in the play-offs last season.

After finishing in the top six during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns, the U’s would have been confident in their ability to secure a top-six finish in the previous term.

However, despite producing some positive performances in the third-tier, Oxford ended the season seven points adrift of Wycombe Wanderers, who sealed the final spot in the play-offs on the final day of the regular campaign.

Wycombe went on to face Sunderland in the final after defeating Milton Keynes Dons.

In what was the final game of the season in League One, the Black Cats managed to secure promotion to the Championship by beating the Chairboys 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

With the window set to open this month, we have decided to take a look at eight transfer scenarios that might play out at Oxford over the course of June.