8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Norwich City now 2021/22 has officially concluded

With Nottingham Forest winning Sunday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, the 2021/22 EFL season has officially drawn to a conclusion.

Never fear though, we aren’t too far away from the start of the next campaign and before that, we’ve got an exciting transfer window to contend with.

It’s going to be a familiar one in some ways for Norwich City who are preparing for their return to the second tier after being relegated from the Premier League for the second time in three years.

The Canaries have won the Championship title in their previous two seasons in the division, under the management of Daniel Farke both times, and will be hoping to do the same in 2022/23.

Dean Smith is in charge now and could have a busy few months ahead of him as he looks to make the changes to the squad he feels can help them bounce back up to the Premier League.

That will mean departures as well as new arrivals and with that in mind, here are eight transfer scenarios that might play out at Norwich now 2021/22 has officially ended…