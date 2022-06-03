8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Lincoln City now 2021/22 has officially concluded

The 2021-22 season turned out to be a rather disappointing campaign for Lincoln City in League One.

Whilst the club were able to finish fifth in the division the season prior, this campaign, the Imps could only manage 17th place in the final League One table.

Putting this season behind them, though, the club must now look towards the future.

With Michael Appleton departing Sincil Bank, there is a new man in the dugout in Mark Kennedy and along with that comes the optimism that next campaign might be a stronger one for the club.

One thing Mark Kennedy will have to get spot on though is the recruitment at the club this summer, with good transfer dealings making a big difference at this level.

With that in mind, and the summer transfer window approaching us quickly, we’ve picked out some transfer scenarios at every club we think could arise in the coming weeks and months.

Here are eight transfer scenarios that might arise at Lincoln City this summer.