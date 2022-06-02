8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Ipswich Town now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Ipswich Town will be hoping for brighter days ahead next season now that the current campaign is over.

The Tractor Boys finished 11th in the League One table, 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

Kieran McKenna’s side were unable to sustain a push for a top six finish, but did show signs of promise throughout the season.

This summer offers the former Manchester United coach the opportunity for a fresh start with the team he took over midway through the campaign.

This will be his first full pre-season with the squad and this transfer window offers the 36-year old the chance to freshen up the first team squad ahead of the new season.

It will likely be a fiercely competitive field again over the next 12 months, but a club the size of Ipswich should be aiming for a top six finish.

Here are eight transfer scenarios that could play out at Ipswich now that the season has officially concluded…