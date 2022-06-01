8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Fulham now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Fulham will be beginning preparations for a season back in the top flight having earned promotion to the Premier League once again.

This is the club’s third promotion in the last five seasons, having been relegated on both of their last campaigns in the top division of English football.

But on this occasion, the Cottagers earned a comfortable Championship league title on their route back to the top.

Previously, the club won through the play-offs and spent heavily in a bid to gain Premier League-level quality players quickly.

Marco Silva has shown that the base of the team is now much more solid than in previous seasons under Slavisa Jokanovic and Scott Parker.

It will be a very interesting few weeks ahead as the Portuguese looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

Here are eight transfer scenarios that might play out at Fulham now that the campaign has officially concluded.