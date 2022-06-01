8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Coventry City now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Championship outfit Coventry City will be looking to level up their squad once more as they look to continue building towards the top six, after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term.

However, Luton Town are one side that will provide Mark Robins with real hope they can come close to winning Premier League football next term, with the Sky Blues following a similar path to Nathan Jones’ men in moving their way up the English football pyramid.

The Hatters lost out narrowly to Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-final earlier this month – but they look set for a bright future regardless and the same could be said for Coventry under the stewardship of Robins.

However, the Sky Blues’ boss won’t want to rest on his laurels with the likes of Burnley, Watford and Norwich City all looking strong despite their relegation back to the second tier, with the addition of Sunderland potentially causing them an issue as well if Alex Neil’s side can exceed expectations and push for another promotion-chasing finish.

With this need for the second-tier side to have a productive summer window at the CBS Arena, we take a look ahead at eight transfer scenarios that may play out in the Midlands in the coming months.