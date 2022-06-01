8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Charlton Athletic now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Charlton Athletic are heading into a very important summer transfer window to ensure that they do not underperform to the extent they did in 2021/22.

The general consensus was that Johnnie Jackson had performed admirably since stepping into the dugout with the club four points adrift inside the relegation zone in late October.

However, the new AFC Wimbledon manager was promptly dismissed at the end of the season with the club still looking for a replacement, entering the final fortnight before pre-season tomorrow.

Conor Washington’s release was very surprising and the Northern Ireland international has since completed a move to newly promoted Rotherham United, ahead of their Championship survival bid in 2022/23.

A lot of work needs to be done on and off the pitch for the Addicks to be competitive in League One, as of the end of next month, and none of those strides have been completed while their divisional rivals are bolstering their pushes.

Here, we have taken a look at eight transfer scenarios that might play out at Charlton now 2021/22 has ended…