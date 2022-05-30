8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Burnley now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Burnley are set for a big summer after suffering relegation to the Championship this season.

Despite their best efforts that saw them take it to the last day of the season, the Clarets’ defeat on the final day of the season alongside a win for Leeds saw them unable to save themselves.

There is likely to be a lot of change at Turf Moor this summer with Vincent Kompany looking likely to come into the club as the new manager whilst a number of players may depart to go back to the Premier League.

Furthermore with a debt to be paid as a result of their relegation, Burnley will have to approach the summer with caution ensuring both their financial stability as well as making the right additions in the hope that they will return to the top flight on the first try.

With that in mind, here we take a look at eight transfer scenarios that might play out this summer for Burnley.