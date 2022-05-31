8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Bristol City City now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Bristol City will go into the summer looking to replenish their squad in a major way – and they’ve already started with their business.

Nigel Pearson was brought in to replace Dean Holden in February 2021 but the 2021-22 campaign was the first chance we got to see the Robins with a squad he helped to create.

Despite signing the likes of Rob Atkinson and Matty James, there wasn’t much further room for activity, meaning that City spent the season with a largely similar squad to the campaign prior.

In the end, it was a 17th-placed finish for Bristol City in the Championship last season, with the goalscoring prowess of Andreas Weimann not compensating for a leaky defence.

Pearson has already made some early transfer moves though before the window has even opened in a bid to freshen his options ahead of 2022-23, with versatile Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes arriving, as well as another player who can play in multiple positions in Luton Town’s Kal Naismith – the latter is being viewed by many as a major coup.

What other transfer business could occur now the Championship season is officially over following the conclusion of the play-offs? Let’s take a look.