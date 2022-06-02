8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Bradford City now 2021/22 has officially concluded

The 2022 summer transfer window looks well set to be a rather eventful one at Bradford City.

Following a rather underwhelming 2021/22 season that saw the club fall well short of an expected push for promotion, with an eventual 14th place finish in the League Two table, the pressure will be on to improve significantly next time around.

Of course, this will also be Mark Hughes’ first transfer window since being appointed as the club’s manager back in February, and he will no doubt be keen to put his own mark on the side.

Indeed, business is already well underway at Valley Parade, with Matty Platt, Jake Young, Jamie Walker, Ryan East and Harry Lewis all already confirmed to be joining the club this summer.

But with plenty of work still to be done, we’ve taken a look at eight Bradford City transfer scenarios we could see play out over the course of the window, right here.