8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Blackburn Rovers now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Blackburn Rovers looked like they could be on course for a Championship promotion this season – but those dreams fizzled out and the side instead had to settle for a spot just outside of the play-off places.

Now, it’ll be a summer of change for the second tier side.

Tony Mowbray has left his role as manager and a new face will have to come in and stamp his own mark on the club going forward – and potentially take them back into the Premier League.

Rovers are yet to decide on the individual they want to take them forward, with two candidates in Carlos Carvalhal and Daniel Farke now out of the running – one has a new job and the other is in talks with a club in Germany.

A squad reshuffling is on the cards under a new boss – and that could mean plenty of incomings and outgoings at Ewood Park as the summer transfer window begins to open its doors.

Here then, are eight potential transfer scenarios that could play out at Blackburn.