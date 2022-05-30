8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Birmingham City now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Birmingham City endured a tough season as they just about avoided a relegation battle and it could be a summer of huge change at St. Andrew’s.

Talks remain ongoing for new owners to buy the club, whilst there are serious doubts about the future of boss Lee Bowyer. So, despite the pessimism among the fan base at the moment, things could look at a lot different by the time the new campaign starts.

However, regardless of who is running the club or in the dugout, it’s clear that Blues are now preparing for a massive transfer window.

New arrivals are needed to beef up a squad that relied on plenty of academy players at different points, with a focus on bringing in quality to help the team push up the table.

Of course, some departures are expected too. And, here we look at EIGHT transfer scenarios that could play out at Birmingham in the coming weeks…