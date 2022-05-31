8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Barnsley now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Barnsley endured a terrible 2021/22 season in failing to capitalise on their fifth placed finish the season prior to end up rock bottom.

The Tykes have managed the drop to League One very well in the past, but there appears to be some uncertainty and instability at board level ahead of pre-season.

A new manager is still yet to be appointed at Oakwell, even though Poya Asbaghi was dismissed before the end of the season and there has been no real clear direction in terms of who is likely to be the next appointment.

Barnsley won automatic promotion to the second tier under Daniel Stendel in 2018/19, the German has not been as successful since and they are currently searching for their fourth manager in that time.

With player’s considering their futures and whether they want to play in League One next season, it could be a busy few months before 2022/23 begins.

Here, we have taken a look at eight transfer scenarios that might play out now 2021/22 has reached its conclusion…