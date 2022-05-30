8 transfer scenarios that might play out at AFC Bournemouth now 2021/22 has officially concluded

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to establish themselves in the Premier League again next season after recently securing promotion to this division from the Championship.

The Cherries finished second in the league standings as they produced a host of impressive performances under the guidance of Scott Parker.

Parker has already decided to make some alterations to his side ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

As confirmed by Bournemouth’s official website, Gary Cahill, Brennan Camp, Ryan Glover, Connor Kurran-Browne and Luke Nippard are all set to leave the club when their contracts expire.

In order to go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the upcoming campaign, Bournemouth will need to nail their recruitment over the summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight transfer scenarios that might play out at AFC Bournemouth now that the 2021/22 season has officially reached a crescendo.

