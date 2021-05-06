Preston North End are set for a hugely important summer transfer window where they will need to make plenty of key decisions that will determine their success next term.

Frankie McAvoy has performed well in interim charge of the club since he took over from Alex Neil and he has guided the Lilywhites to a more positive ending to the campaign. However, there is still yet to be a decision made by the club over his long-term future and whether they should maybe move for a more experienced option.

Whoever is in charge at Deepdale next season, they will need to add some players to the squad and also sort out the futures of one or two other key players. There was a lot of work done in the January window and a lot of rumours flying around over both potential incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of eight transfer rumours from January that the Lilywhites could consider reviewing this summer…