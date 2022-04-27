8 Sunderland players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Sunderland will be looking to secure a place in the League One play-offs on Saturday when they head to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe.

The Black Cats left it late to seal a point in their showdown with Rotherham United on Tuesday at the Stadium of Light.

After scoring at the right end for the Millers in the first-half, Michael Ihiekwe diverted Jack Clarke’s cross into his own-goal during the closing stages of this particular fixture.

The Black Cats will not have to rely on results elsewhere if they beat Morecambe this weekend as they are currently above Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers in the league standings.

Regardless of whether Sunderland are able to achieve promotion in May, manager Alex Neil will be keen to freshen up his team ahead of the 2022/23 campaign by drafting in some fresh faces.

Neil will also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the current members of his squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight Sunderland players who could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window…