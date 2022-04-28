8 Sheffield Wednesday players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are still within a chance of earning promotion to the Championship for next season.

The Owls are 4th in the League One table with only one game left to play.

Darren Moore’s side are not quite guaranteed to earn a play-off position, with 7th place Wycombe Wanderers two points behind going into Saturday’s final day of the regular season.

But a win over Portsmouth on April 30 will secure a place in the promotion shootout competition.

Potential opponents in the play-offs would be Rotherham United, MK Dons, Sunderland, Plymouth or Wycombe.

Wednesday have ended the season in good form, with only one league defeat in their last 10 games.

The Hillsborough faithful will be right behind their side as they prepare to make it seven wins in their last 11 games on Saturday.

But for now, let’s look at eight players that could potentially leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window…