8 Reading FC players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Championship club Reading look set to remain in the second tier after a successful Easter weekend, taking four points from a possible six against Sheffield United and Swansea City.

If they can secure their survival at the weekend, this will give the Royals’ hierarchy more time to address players’ futures going into the summer because what league they will be operating in next term will determine the power they have in terms of keeping some of their prized assets.

They will be at a slight disadvantage in the coming months because of the tight budget they will need to work within as part of the business plan they agreed with the EFL last November, but nonetheless, it’s still an exciting project for Paul Ince or a potential successor to take on.

Several players will be needed with five loanees set to depart – but having numerous incomings will also mean several players will need to leave.

With this in mind, we have selected eight players who could leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the summer window, either temporarily or permanently.