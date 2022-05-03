8 Preston North End players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Preston North End will be undergoing some changes this summer no doubt, with new boss Ryan Lowe allowed to oversee his first offseason and summer window as manager.

With so many players out of contract – and potentially on their way out of the club – and with the former Plymouth man wanting to sort the squad to his liking and to fit his style of play, there could be a few incomings and outgoings.

Despite having a modest budget, Lowe will have to try and juggle his finances well and let go of some names to allow him to make some signings of his own. That could mean plenty are shown the door and could allow him to build again for the next Championship season.

With that in mind then, here are eight PNE players who could end up leaving the club this summer transfer window.