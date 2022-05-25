8 Premier League players who Wigan Athletic should consider loaning in this summer

Wigan have had an excellent season this year managing to come out as champions in League One and gain promotion back to the Championship.

There was a race to the top of the table but in the end they were able to beat Rotherham to the title finishing the season two points clear.

Next season the Latics will be looking for some stability in the Championship, which means work in the summer transfer window must start soon as they seek to make some additions to their squad that will strengthen them in the higher league.

Whilst they will want to make some permanent signings, the impact of loan signings too cannot be underestimated and are often a good way for teams to recruit promising young players that can help their efforts.

Here, we take a look at eight Premier League players that Wigan might want to consider loaning for the season.