8 Premier League players who West Brom should consider loaning in this summer

West Brom will be hoping for better fortunes next season following a disastrous second half of the campaign.

The Baggies were in a prime position to compete for a promotion place under Valerien Ismael at the turn of the year.

But poor form and dressing room issues led to his dismissal at the end of January, leading to the appointment of Steve Bruce.

However, things went from bad to worse under the 61-year old who struggled to get a tune out of the team in his early days in charge of the side.

While form did eventually pick up, a lack of consistency from March onwards meant there was no chance the club could earn its way back into play-off contention.

That means focus quickly shifted to the summer transfer window, with a change in strategy seemingly on the cards.

Here are eight Premier League players that Albion should consider loaning in this summer…