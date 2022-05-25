8 Premier League players who Swansea City should consider loaning in this summer

Swansea City’s season this year will not be what they were hoping for having finished 15th in the league.

After a fourth place finish under Steve Cooper last season, Russell Martin hasn’t quite been able to replicate the success yet although has shown plenty of promising signs as the club look to progress next season.

This season they have lost more games than they won or drew so there is a fair bit of work for Martin to do this summer as he looks to strengthen his side ready for next season.

Whilst they will want to be making some permanent purchases as they look towards the future and solidifying players in the frameworks, City could definitely be making use of the loan market this summer as they somewhat did this season.

Here, we take a look at eight Premier League players who Swansea may want to considering bringing in on loan this summer.