8 Premier League players who Stoke City should consider loaning in this summer

The 2021/22 Championship season has been a disappointing one for Stoke City but Michael O’Neill looks to have kept his job.

Anything short of a play-off challenge next term will surely be deemed not good enough, which makes this summer an important period for the Northern Irish manager and the club.

The Potters made the most of the loan market last season and will likely be looking to lean on it again in the coming months alongside free-agent acquisitions and permanent signings.

O’Neill has spoken of his aspirations to trim the squad but there will no doubt be some new arrivals as well because the squad needs to be strengthened if they’re to challenge for the top six.

Landing Premier League players on loan can be a cut-price way to fill holes in a squad and with that in mind, here are eight top flight players who Stoke should consider loaning this summer…