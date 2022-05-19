8 Premier League players who Sheffield Wednesday should consider loaning in this summer

Sheffield Wednesday will have their eyes firmly fixed on the automatic promotion positions when the 2022/23 League One campaign comes around.

The Owls, who finished fourth in the third tier standings, were eventually knocked out by Sunderland, who are preparing to meet Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday.

The Owls, who glimpses of pure excellence during this campaign, will now be looking to go one better and secure promotion to the Championship on their second time of asking.

Recruitment will play a big part in their pursuit of a second tier return, with the Premier League loan market perhaps a shrewd route to go down, as well as the free agent market.

With the expectations set to rise once more, here, we take a look at eight Premier League players who could be sent to Hillsborough to both, aid the individual’s development, and to bolster the Owls’ squad for an important upcoming season…