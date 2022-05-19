8 Premier League players who Sheffield United should consider loaning in this summer

Sheffield United’s season ended in heartbreak when they were defeated in the Championship play-off semi-finals on penalties by Nottingham Forest.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side trailed 2-1 after the first leg, and faced an uphill battle to remain in the tie when Brennan Johnson extended that aggregate lead to 3-1 early in the match.

It was an inspired second-half from the Blades though, and goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck saw the tie level at 3-3 after 180 minutes.

Another 30 minutes could not separate the two clubs, but penalties could, with Brice Samba saving three of the Blades’ efforts in the shootout and leading Forest to Wembley.

With that said, there is a big summer ahead at Bramall Lane as the club look to put together a squad capable of once again challenging for promotion.

Here, we’ve picked out eight players at Premier League club’s that could help their promotion bid next season and that the club should consider making a loan move for.