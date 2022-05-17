8 Premier League players who QPR should consider loaning in this summer

This summer looks well set to be one of considerable change for QPR.

While it has already been confirmed that Mark Warburton will be leaving the club when his contract expires in the next few weeks, meaning there will be a new manager coming, there are likely to be departures on the pitch as well, with a number of players looking set to leave.

They of course, will have to be replaced if QPR are to be competitive in the Championship again during the 2022/23 campaign, and while there is the option of permanent signings, loan deals may also have to be considered in some areas.

Indeed, there are plenty of players currently on the books of Premier League clubs, who could potentially benefit from temporary spells in the second-tier next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight Premier League players that QPR should consider signing on loan during the January transfer window, right here.