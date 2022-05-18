8 Premier League players who Preston North End should consider loaning in this summer

Preston North End will go into the summer transfer window with a number of squad spaces to fill, and they definitely need to strengthen if they are going to improve on this past season’s 13th-placed finish in the Championship.

It looked like the Lilywhites were going to struggle until Frankie McAvoy’s December departure as head coach – his replacement Ryan Lowe was a breath of fresh air though and at one stage looked as though he may lead PNE into a play-off campaign.

However, it wasn’t to be though and it will be another season in the second tier for the Lancashire outfit, who saw three of their top players depart back to their parent clubs in Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg and Cameron Archer.

The loan market has been very important to North End since they returned to the Championship in 2015, and it’s one that they can exploit again this summer.

Let’s take a look at EIGHT Premier League players who could be targeted by Lowe on loan deals in the next couple of months.