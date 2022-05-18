8 Premier League players who Plymouth Argyle should consider loaning in this summer

The 2021-22 League One season ended in disaster for Plymouth Argyle, who dropped out of the play-off places despite being in the running for the majority of the campaign.

The Pilgrims topped the third tier table between October and November, going 16 league games unbeaten in the process, but the mid-season departure of manager Ryan Lowe to Preston North End could have seen things blow up.

Steven Schumacher thankfully steadied the ship and kept the momentum going – until the final five matches of the season that is.

Plymouth picked up just three points out of a possible 15 in that time-frame, but the final day 5-0 home drubbing by MK Dons meant they finished in seventh position after spending so long in the top six.

Schumacher’s squad must pick themselves up and go again, but first they must replenish their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Loanees have returned to their parent clubs and star midfielder Panutche Camara is on the transfer list, so changes need to happen – let’s look at EIGHT Premier League players who Argyle could bring to the club on loan to help boost their numbers this summer.