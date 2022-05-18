8 Premier League players who Peterborough United should consider loaning in this summer

Peterborough United endured a disappointing season that resulted in relegation from the Championship.

It was always going to be difficult for the Posh to stay in the second tier given the resources that they have in comparison to others in the league.

However, the fans would’ve hoped to have seen a bit more fight from the team over the course of the campaign, although the appointment of Grant McCann earlier this year has at least brought optimism about what the future can hold.

The Northern Irishman returned to the dugout and things did improve, so that, combined with his pedigree in League One, means Peterborough will be seen as one of the favourites for promotion next season.

To go up though, new faces will be needed and the Posh will once again look to utilise the loan market to improve the squad. Here we look at EIGHT players contracted to Premier League clubs that they should look to sign on loan…