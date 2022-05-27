8 Premier League players who Millwall should consider loaning in this summer

Millwall will be looking to have a positive summer transfer window to try and put together a squad that is going to be capable of getting them into the play-off places in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

The Lions once again went close to finishing inside the top six in 21/22 but could not get over the line and so Gary Rowett will be looking at where he can improve his squad where possible.

That said, then, he might be looking at Premier League squads and trying to find an opportunity to bring in some players on loan that can supplement the squad and help it along, as we have seen on several occasions in the past at the New Den.

With that in mind, then, we’re taking a look at 8 players who he might think are worth considering for a loan deal in the coming transfer window this summer…