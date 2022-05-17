8 Premier League players who Luton Town should consider loaning in this summer

Luton Town narrowly missed out on earning a trip to Wembley Stadium this season.

An 82nd minute winner courtesy of Jordan Rhodes sunk Luton’s hearts in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg.

Nathan Jones’ side did well to even make it to the top six this campaign, but it will still be disappointing that it all ended that way for the team.

The club’s sights will now have to immediately be set on the upcoming summer transfer window.

The turnaround to next season’s start date is shorter than usual, giving teams even less time to build their team back up for the following campaign.

Perhaps the loan market will prove to be of great use to the Hatters, a club which did not utilise temporary deals very much in the last 12 months.

Here, we take a look at eight Premier League players the club should consider a loan deal for this summer…