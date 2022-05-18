8 Premier League players who Ipswich Town should consider loaning in this summer

It will be intriguing to see exactly how Ipswich Town approach the summer transfer window this year.

The 2021 summer window saw the Tractor Boys bring in a sizeable number of new, high profile players amid something of a squad overhaul.

That however, did not work out, with the East Anglia club missing out on a League One play-off place, while Cook himself was sacked and replaced by Kieran McKenna as manager.

McKenna is now preparing for his first summer window at Portman Road, and will no doubt be looking to put his own mark in the squad.

Furthermore, the pressure may also be on McKenna to finally get promotion back to the Championship next season, meaning Ipswich may also need to consider some more short term, temporary deals for players who could make an immediate impact at Portman Road.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight players currently on the books of Premier League clubs, who Ipswich should consider signing on loan during the summer transfer window.