8 Premier League players who Hull City should consider loaning in this summer

There is likely plenty of excitement among Hull City fans and rightly so, with the Championship club set to overhaul the squad in what is the first summer window following Acun Ilıcalı’s takeover.

With loan signings returning to their parent clubs and other players’ contracts expiring, there will likely be significant changes made to Shota Arveladze’s squad over the next few months.

The Tigers new ownership will likely have lofty ambitions and those may well mean that a fair bit of money is spent in the upcoming window.

We saw in the January window that Hull were happy to lean on the loan market and it would be no surprise to see them look to make the most of that again as wholesale permanent changes to a squad can often be tough to get done in just one summer.

They’ll likely be hoping to attract some Premier League talent and, with that in mind, we’ve highlighted eight top flight players that the Tigers should consider loaning in this summer…