8 Premier League players who Huddersfield Town should consider loaning in this summer

Huddersfield Town’s Premier League dream is only 90 minutes away following a 2-1 aggregate win over Luton Town in the Championship’s play-off semi-finals.

Jordan Rhodes struck the only goal of the second leg at the John Smith’s Stadium, sparking special scenes amongst Huddersfield players and supporters.

After a remarkable season, Carlos Corberan is just one win away from leading Huddersfield back into the top-flight, three years after their last stint in the Premier League.

Promotion would, undoubtedly, open a number of possibilities in the transfer window for Town.

In this article, we are focusing on Premier League loanees that Huddersfield could target next season given the success of Levi Colwill during the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s a market that Huddersfield have been particularly shrewd in over the years with Colwill, Emile Smith Rowe and Trevoh Chalobah all enjoying stints in West Yorkshire.

We take a look at EIGHT options that might suit Town: