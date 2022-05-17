8 Premier League players who Coventry City should consider loaning in this summer

Coventry City’s final league position in the Championship does not tell the full story of their 2021/22 campaign.

In the end, the Sky Blues finished 12th in the table, but throughout the season, they challenged for a play-off position.

It was only in the final weeks of the season that their play-off bid fell away, but under Mark Robins, the club are continuing their upwards trajectory.

With that being said, it is a big summer ahead for the Sky Blues as they look to continue to climb up the table.

One thing the club could lean on this summer once again is their success using loan players – particularly those from Premier League clubs.

The likes of Jake Clarke-Salter and Ian Maatsen thrived at the CBS Arena this campaign and the Sky Blues will certainly have some big boots to fill should they remain with their parent club’s next season.

Nevertheless, here, we’ve picked out eight young Premier League stars that we think that Coventry City should consider making a loan move for this summer.