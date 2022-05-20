8 Premier League players who Cardiff City should consider loaning in this summer

Cardiff City are edging towards a very important summer transfer window in building towards 2022/23.

Steve Morison will be attempting to shape the squad in his own image, heading into his first full season in senior management.

The Bluebirds have already acted smartly to lure Ebou Adams to the club on a free transfer, and a continuation of business of that sort should see them enter next season a stronger side.

Cody Drameh won the club’s Player of the Season after signing on loan from Leeds United in January, further effective use of the loan market could be the vehicle to allow Cardiff to over-perform compared to their budget heading into next season.

A top half push would be the benchmark for Morison, with anything but a relegation battle arguably a good job but loan players could enhance those efforts to give the Bluebirds a realistic chance of ruffling some feathers in the top 12.

Here, we have taken a look at eight players who Cardiff should consider loaning in this summer…