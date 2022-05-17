8 Premier League players who Bristol City should consider loaning in this summer

Bristol City will be looking to push on in the Championship next season after finishing 17th in the league standings earlier this month.

The Robins only managed to show glimpses of promise during the 2021/22 campaign as a lack of consistency hindered their progress at this level.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Nigel Pearson will be able to nail his recruitment.

Whereas the Robins boss may be tempted to spend some money in order to secure the services of players between now and the start of the new term, he could also find it beneficial to turn to the loan market for inspiration.

Teams in the top-flight will unquestionably be keen to further the development of some of their young players by sanctioning temporary moves in the coming months.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight Premier League players that Bristol City should be looking to sign on loan this summer…