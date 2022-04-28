8 Portsmouth players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Portsmouth have ultimately had a disappointing campaign in League One in 2021/22.

At present, the club sit ninth in the league standings with one match left to play and will miss out on a play-off place and the chance to compete for promotion to the Championship.

Danny Cowley and his squad will surely be hoping for more next season, but adjustments will have to be made at the club if they are to progress.

One of those adjustments will come in the form of transfers, with plenty of incomings and outgoings to be expected at Fratton Park this summer.

With that being said, here at Football League World, we thought we’d take a look at some of the players at Portsmouth that we could see leaving the club this summer, be it on a permanent or temporary basis.

Here are eight players we think Portsmouth could sell, loan or release when the summer transfer window opens.