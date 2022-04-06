8 players you probably forgot ever played for Wigan Athletic

Over the years, there have been a wide variety of players to have represented Wigan Athletic.

Some of those will of course have enjoyed great success with the club and written themselves into Latics folklore, with those individuals rangings from old legends such as Tommy Gore or Ian Gillibrand, to more modern heroes such as Emerson Boyce and Will Grigg.

But for all those who certainly left their mark while they were playing for the club, there are others who struggled to make quite as much – if any – impression at all, during their time in this particular part of the north west of England.

Here, it is those who fall into the latter category that we are focusing on for the time being, as take a look at eight players who you may struggle to remember ever playing for Wigan.

Are there any of these whose time in a blue and white shirt you can actually recall?