8 players you probably forgot ever played for West Brom

West Brom have had a disappointing season as they look set to miss out on a top six finish despite an upturn in form recently.

Albion had been expected to secure an immediate return to the Premier League but the switch in manager was proof that things hadn’t worked out at all.

Even with recent wins over Fulham and Bournemouth, most fans will support wholesale changes in the summer, as they aren’t at all happy with how a lot of the current squad have performed this season.

But, whether the recruitment team can be trusted to bring in a raft of new signings is open to debate as the club have struggled over the years.

With that in mind, we look at EIGHT players here who you may not remember pulled on the blue-and-white stripes at The Hawthorns, although that’s not to say that they were all bad players, just that they didn’t make the prolonged impact that would’ve been hoped…