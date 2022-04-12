8 players you probably forgot ever played for Swindon Town

Swindon Town are currently competing for a play-off place in the race to gain promotion to League One for next season.

The Robins are 11th in the League Two table with six games left to play in the campaign.

But the gap to the top seven is only four points and the southwest club have a game in hand on most of their play-off rivals.

The final seven games of the season will all be high pressure matches with so much riding on the line.

But Swindon have placed themselves well going into the closing stages of the campaign despite some inconsistent results in recent weeks.

Quite a lot of players have come through the club over the years.

Many have made their name wearing the badge of Swindon Town on their way to great careers.

But some have also suffered utterly forgettable stints at the County Ground over the years.

Here are eight players you probably forgot played for Swindon Town…