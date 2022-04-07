8 players you probably forgot ever played for Swansea City

Swansea City’s class of 2021/22 have written themselves into the history books this season under Russell Martin.

They might be drifting towards a mid-table finish in the Championship, but a first ever league double over Cardiff City means that the current crop of players will have their place in history.

Over the years, they will go down alongside the group of players that won promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

Then, there’s the victory over Bradford City in 2013 to win the League Cup.

Those players will, understandably, go down in the club’s history as some of the very best.

However, here, we take things in a different direction and take a look at a selection of players that you might’ve forgotten played for Swansea at one point in their career.

All EIGHT of our selections made under 15 appearances in a Swansea shirt.

