8 players you probably forgot ever played for Stoke City

Over the years, there have been a wide variety of players to have pulled on the famous red and white shirts of Stoke City.

Some of those will of course have enjoyed great success with the club and written themselves into Potters folklore, with those individuals rangings from old legends such as Eric Skeels or Gordon Banks, to more modern heroes such as Ryan Shawcross and Jon Walters.

But for all those who certainly left their mark while they were playing for Stoke City, there are others who struggled to make quite as much – if any – impression at all, during their time in this particular part of Staffordshire.

Here, it is those who fall into the latter category that we are focusing on for the time being, as take a look at eight players who you may struggle to remember ever playing for Stoke.

Are there any of these whose time in a red and white shirt you can actually recall?