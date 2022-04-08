8 players you probably forgot ever played for Sheffield United

Sheffield United are looking to get themselves inside the top six come the end of the campaign as they bid to seal a return to the Premier League.

It seems a long time ago that Slavisa Jokanovic was in charge of the team, and things have picked up since the change of manager in the dugout.

The Blades have certainly got the squad to do it, too, but it’s all about trying to get the results over the line in the final weeks of the campaign, and Paul Heckingbottom will be urging his players on.

In the meantime, though, why not take a look at eight former players for the club who you may have forgotten actually featured in the right and white of Sheffield United during their careers.

There are Premier League winners and internationals among the list, so have a look now and see how many you can recall from their time at Bramall Lane, with most of them only making a handful of appearances for the club…