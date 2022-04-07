8 players you probably forgot ever played for Reading FC

Many Reading supporters will never forget some of their biggest legends from over the years.

The 2005/06 team was particularly memorable, with the Royals recording a record 106 points in the Championship as they were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Kevin Doyle, Steve Sidwell, Ivar Ingimarsson and Marcus Hahnemann are just four players during that era that will always be fondly remembered for their time in Berkshire.

Brian McDermott’s 2011/12 side also contained many notable players including Jimmy Kebe, who was a real favourite of the supporters during his time at the club as an exciting winger, often torturing full-backs down the right-hand side.

There are those that are less memorable though, particularly those who rarely played during those two promotion-winning seasons and others who very rarely pulled on the blue and white hoops before heading to the exit door.

In this gallery, we have selected eight ex-Royals who you may have forgotten about.