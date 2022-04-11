8 players you probably forgot ever played for Preston North End

Preston North End may have been working with a modest budget for several years now but that doesn’t mean they haven’t seen plenty of names pass through the Deepdale doors.

There has been no end of players who have barely featured before departing, never to be seen again. From loan spells to permanent deals, PNE have added plenty – and with the amount that they have signed, there are likely to be a few duds in the mix too.

There have been plenty of diamonds in the rough that they have crafted for sure, from the likes of Ben Pearson and Callum Robinson to Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne who still play for the club now. There have though been those who barely had chance to make an impact with the Lilywhites.

With that in mind then, here are eight players you may have forgot ever lined up for Preston.