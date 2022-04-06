8 players you probably forgot ever played for Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have turned to a host of individuals for inspiration in recent times as they have tried to navigate their way through the Football League.

Whereas the likes of Freddie Ladapo and Graham Carey managed to deliver the goods for the Pilgrims before moving on to pastures new, the League One outfit haven’t always been able to nail their transfer recruitment.

Some of the players who have made the move to Home Park over the years have ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher will be hoping that his current squad will be able to seal their place in the play-offs in the coming weeks by maintaining their consistency in the third-tier.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Burton Albion this weekend, we have decided to take a look back at eight former Plymouth players who you may have completely forgotten about.

Check them out now!